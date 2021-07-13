Css LLC Il Takes $2.87 Million Position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU)

Css LLC Il bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 286,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter worth about $5,020,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the first quarter valued at $281,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. Cowbird Capital LP acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter worth about $6,093,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,020,000.

Shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.05. 30 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,210. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.09. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.52.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

