Css LLC Il Takes $3.87 Million Position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

Css LLC Il purchased a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 386,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,000,000. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,500,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter worth $120,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $2,000,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $7,000,000.

Shares of TSIBU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.08. 280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,698. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $11.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.05.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

