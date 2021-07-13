Css LLC Il Takes $4.04 Million Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

Css LLC Il purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 407,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIIIU. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $16,703,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $2,480,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $6,422,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III alerts:

HIIIU stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. 3,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,819. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.