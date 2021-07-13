Css LLC Il Takes Position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

Css LLC Il bought a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 258,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter valued at about $988,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth $5,777,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth about $1,835,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARKIU traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.22. 2,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,800. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.12.

