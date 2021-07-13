Css LLC Il Takes Position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

Css LLC Il bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 236,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,000. Css LLC Il owned approximately 1.70% of CF Acquisition Corp. IV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000.

Shares of CFIV stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,261. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

