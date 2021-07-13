Css LLC Il Takes Position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Css LLC Il acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 227,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000. Css LLC Il owned 0.46% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $20,220,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $12,132,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $10,110,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,088,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III alerts:

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III stock remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 29,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,297. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.