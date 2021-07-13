Css LLC Il Takes Position in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU)

Css LLC Il acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 224,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter worth $1,250,000. LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 1st quarter valued at $7,500,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter valued at $2,165,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIIXU remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 924 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,559. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.05.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

