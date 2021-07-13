CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 79,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,888,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,433,000 after purchasing an additional 200,388 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in CubeSmart by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 18,945 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,897,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,429,000 after acquiring an additional 69,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in CubeSmart by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 515,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,315,000 after acquiring an additional 219,334 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist raised their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.92.

Shares of CubeSmart stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $48.35. 6,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,987. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.91. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $48.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

In other CubeSmart news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

