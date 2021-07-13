Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.45

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 1.45 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35.
Cummins has increased its dividend payment by 25.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.
NYSE:CMI traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $241.49. The company had a trading volume of 822,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,482. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.63. Cummins has a twelve month low of $173.07 and a twelve month high of $277.09.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.32.
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.