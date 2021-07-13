CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Down to $58.70

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.70, but opened at $57.12. CureVac shares last traded at $56.51, with a volume of 2,818 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVAC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price target on shares of CureVac and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Get CureVac alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.61.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in CureVac by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CureVac by 4.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CureVac in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Planning increased its position in CureVac by 12.2% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in CureVac by 11.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 7.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.