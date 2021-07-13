CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Stock Price Down 5.5%

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.90 and last traded at $16.00. 3,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 145,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.46. The company has a market capitalization of $678.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 3.00.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 8.53%. On average, analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

In other CURO Group news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $15,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,604.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 23,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $420,043.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,183,590 shares of company stock valued at $18,823,726. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURO. OCO Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the first quarter worth $16,779,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the first quarter worth $6,517,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 1,536.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 375,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 352,684 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 289.5% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,228,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,518,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CURO Group Company Profile (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

