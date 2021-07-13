CustomContractNetwork Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded down 69.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One CustomContractNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded 71.1% lower against the dollar. CustomContractNetwork has a total market capitalization of $95,779.27 and approximately $10.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CustomContractNetwork alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.97 or 0.00408374 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008939 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000602 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Coin Profile

CustomContractNetwork is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

Buying and Selling CustomContractNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CustomContractNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CustomContractNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.