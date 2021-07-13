Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. Over the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.43 million and $504,468.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for $482.83 or 0.01487569 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001321 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008063 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00011182 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 13,320 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

