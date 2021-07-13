D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Stock Price Down 5.7%

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) shares traded down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.11 and last traded at $13.13. 20,842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,683,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.

About D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

