DAEX (DAX) Trading Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One DAEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. DAEX has a market cap of $3.59 million and $40,177.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAEX has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00050673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015575 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $261.38 or 0.00808032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000390 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005409 BTC.

DAEX Coin Profile

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars.

