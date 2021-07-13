Daimler (DAI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Daimler (ETR: DAI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

DAI stock traded up €0.37 ($0.44) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €73.26 ($86.19). 2,701,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. Daimler AG has a 52-week low of €36.50 ($42.94) and a 52-week high of €80.41 ($94.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €76.17. The firm has a market cap of $78.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

