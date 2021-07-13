Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Lifted by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 744,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 1.9% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Danaher worth $167,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,967 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 58.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,192,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,233 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Danaher by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,660,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $573,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,565 shares in the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.60.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $278.07. The stock had a trading volume of 17,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,872. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.18 and a fifty-two week high of $280.50. The company has a market capitalization of $198.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

