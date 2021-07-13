Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Shares Down 3.8%

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.98 and last traded at $23.98. Approximately 831 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,817,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.30 and a quick ratio of 13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.98 and a beta of -1.27.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

