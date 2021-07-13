DAOBet (BET) Price Down 36.7% Over Last 7 Days

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. DAOBet has a market cap of $332,932.01 and approximately $48.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAOBet has traded 36.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAOBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,596.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.91 or 0.01429313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.50 or 0.00421804 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00078901 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000220 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

