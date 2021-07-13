Darlene M. Libiszewski Sells 2,000 Shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:WNEB) Stock

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:WNEB) SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $17,000.00.

Shares of NYSE WNEB opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $9.24.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

