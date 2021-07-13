Darren Mercer Buys 6,000,000 Shares of MICT, Inc. (NYSE:MICT) Stock

MICT, Inc. (NYSE:MICT) CEO Darren Mercer purchased 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $8,460,000.00.

Shares of MICT stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,920,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,103,655. MICT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $8.45.

MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile computing devices and software for fleet operators and field workforces. It also engages in the provision of online brokerage services for equities trading and the sale of insurance products through a proprietary trading technology platform.

