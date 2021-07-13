Darren Simmons Sells 15,253 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) EVP Darren Simmons sold 15,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $365,614.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,055.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of Everi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $246,615.44.

EVRI traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.55. 639,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,461. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.91 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.63. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%. The business had revenue of $139.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.64 million. Analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter worth about $1,137,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

