Dash (DASH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.21 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and $298.72 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $118.41 or 0.00370743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dash has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 57.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002936 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00012620 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $490.08 or 0.01534392 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,229,291 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

