Datamine Trading Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Datamine has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $569,011.13 and $16,101.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00220231 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001307 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.29 or 0.00806439 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Datamine Profile

DAM is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,714,964 coins. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

