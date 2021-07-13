Datum Price Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Datum has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $16,782.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Datum has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00051891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.37 or 0.00853096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000393 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005437 BTC.

About Datum

Datum is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

