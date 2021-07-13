David J. Matlin Buys 207,684 Shares of Clene Inc. (NYSE:CLNN) Stock

Clene Inc. (NYSE:CLNN) Director David J. Matlin purchased 207,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,996.92.

Shares of CLNN opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. Clene Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

