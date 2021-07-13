David J. Matlin Buys 207,684 Shares of Clene Inc. (NYSE:CLNN) Stock

Clene Inc. (NYSE:CLNN) Director David J. Matlin purchased 207,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,996.92.
Shares of CLNN opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. Clene Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $16.50.
Clene Company Profile
Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.