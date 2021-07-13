David L. Morse Sells 5,546 Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LOCO) Stock

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LOCO) VP David L. Morse sold 5,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $238,644.38.

Shares of LOCO stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,402. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

