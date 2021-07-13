David P. Kennedy Sells 5,556 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:ONEM) Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:ONEM) Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $188,626.20.

NYSE:ONEM opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $59.82.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

