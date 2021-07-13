David R. Mcavoy Acquires 26,602 Shares of Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NYSE:BBI) Stock

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NYSE:BBI) General Counsel David R. Mcavoy bought 26,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $21,281.60.

NYSE:BBI opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. Brickell Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $1.70.

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

