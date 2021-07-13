David Travers Sells 248,343 Shares of ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) Stock

ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) CFO David Travers sold 248,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $4,966,860.00.

David Travers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZipRecruiter alerts:

On Monday, June 28th, David Travers sold 19,411 shares of ZipRecruiter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $450,141.09.

ZipRecruiter stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.17. The stock had a trading volume of 404,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,870. ZipRecruiter, Inc. has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $26.71.

ZipRecruiter, Inc operates an online employment marketplace that connects job seekers and employers. Its platform provides various solutions, such as job posting, online interviews, job alerts, match scores, and application updates. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for ZipRecruiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZipRecruiter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.