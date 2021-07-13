DCM Hybrid RMB Fund International Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR)

DCM Hybrid RMB Fund International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,187,236 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,000. Tuniu accounts for approximately 8.8% of DCM Hybrid RMB Fund International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. DCM Hybrid RMB Fund International Ltd. owned approximately 1.69% of Tuniu as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Tuniu in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tuniu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Tuniu in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tuniu in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tuniu by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277 shares in the last quarter. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOUR traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $2.22. 2,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,626. Tuniu Co. has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $288.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.50.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 60.74% and a negative net margin of 327.33%. The company had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter.

Tuniu Profile

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

