Decentral Games (DG) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $593,279.00

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 13th. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $29.00 million and approximately $593,279.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for $101.61 or 0.00314130 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00042028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00115158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00152727 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,419.93 or 1.00222311 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.39 or 0.00940989 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,397 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

