DeepBrain Chain (DBC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.01 Million

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $22.96 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001874 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00041846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00051197 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

