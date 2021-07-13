DeepOnion (ONION) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,152.00

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000885 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $6.50 million and approximately $1,152.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00050047 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00032214 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000043 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,532,970 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

