DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Price Down 14.8% Over Last Week

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $473,855.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00043777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00114502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00157111 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,357.14 or 0.99878649 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.66 or 0.00955852 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002844 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,853,294 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

