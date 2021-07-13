DeFinition (DZI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.00

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One DeFinition coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0855 or 0.00000267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFinition has a total market capitalization of $199,430.67 and $9.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeFinition has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeFinition

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 coins and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 coins. DeFinition’s official Twitter account is @definitiondzi . The official website for DeFinition is definition.network/index/menu

According to CryptoCompare, “Definition.network is a resilient supply token on Tron. As the same of Definition, its goal is to redefine DiFi. “

Buying and Selling DeFinition

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFinition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFinition using one of the exchanges listed above.

