Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Stock Position Trimmed by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,674 shares during the period. Delek US makes up approximately 0.8% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Delek US worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Delek US in the first quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Delek US in the first quarter worth $61,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Delek US in the first quarter worth $102,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Delek US in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Delek US in the first quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Delek US stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,835. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.09.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.31). Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.74) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DK shares. Piper Sandler raised Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

In other news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

