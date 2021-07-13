Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DLVHF. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Delivery Hero stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.00. 203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $171.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.91.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

