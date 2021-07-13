Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Shares Up 2.3%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF)’s share price shot up 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.35. 25,616 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 46,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delta 9 Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.40.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. As of April 14, 2021, it owned and operated 12 retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.

