Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 647,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,543 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.53% of Denali Therapeutics worth $36,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Crestline Management LP grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 19,462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260,866 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,464,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,851 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,626.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,402,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,494,000 after buying an additional 1,321,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,734,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,995,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,026,000 after buying an additional 804,941 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $554,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $117,852.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,472 shares of company stock worth $12,106,730. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $69.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.09 and a beta of 1.92. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

