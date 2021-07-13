DePay Price Tops $0.96 (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 13th. One DePay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DePay has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $57,682.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DePay has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00042028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00115158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00152727 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,419.93 or 1.00222311 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.39 or 0.00940989 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,709,650 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

