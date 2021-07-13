Derby & Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 762 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Derby & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 762 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000. Alphabet comprises 0.4% of Derby & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $25.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,636.89. The stock had a trading volume of 16,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,615.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,455.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,597.47, for a total transaction of $7,792,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,914,646.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $165,473,488. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,519.32.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

