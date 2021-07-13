Derby & Company Inc. Buys 526 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Derby & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Derby & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Derby & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.47. The stock had a trading volume of 78,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,088. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.15. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $157.74 and a twelve month high of $226.61.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

