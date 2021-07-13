Derby & Company Inc. Purchases 5,455 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Derby & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Derby & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Derby & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,334,000 after buying an additional 1,477,218 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,936,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,939,000 after buying an additional 133,862 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,236,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,245 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,748,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,484,000 after purchasing an additional 150,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,673,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,265,000 after purchasing an additional 352,355 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,654. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.03. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.91 and a 12 month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.