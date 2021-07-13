Derby & Company Inc. Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Derby & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA grew its position in shares of PayPal by 30.1% in the first quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 95,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,261,000 after purchasing an additional 22,188 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in PayPal by 19.4% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 79,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management boosted its position in PayPal by 15.0% during the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 1,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in PayPal by 6.4% during the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stamina Capital Management LP boosted its position in PayPal by 13.8% during the first quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 97,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,565,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL stock traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $307.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,947,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $360.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.01, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.33 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.74.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.37.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.