Derek Jantz Sells 20,000 Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NYSE:DTIL) Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NYSE:DTIL) insider Derek Jantz sold 20,000 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $187,600.00.

Shares of DTIL stock opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

