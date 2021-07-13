Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.10

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.10 and last traded at $48.10, with a volume of 709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DWVYF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Derwent London has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Derwent London alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.20.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.