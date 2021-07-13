Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) rose 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.14. Approximately 377,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 483,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $263.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative return on equity of 345.12% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $111.49 million during the quarter.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; accessories; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

