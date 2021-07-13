Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €92.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €92.00 ($108.24) price target from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.10% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Basf in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €78.87 ($92.78).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of BAS traded up €0.09 ($0.11) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €68.10 ($80.12). The stock had a trading volume of 3,041,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Basf has a 12 month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 12 month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a market cap of $62.55 billion and a PE ratio of -275.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €67.44.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.