Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €150.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €150.00 ($176.47) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DHER. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €189.00 ($222.35) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €154.65 ($181.94).

Shares of ETR:DHER traded up €3.55 ($4.18) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €122.70 ($144.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.52. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a fifty-two week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €111.82.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

